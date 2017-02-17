Matt Miller: Water and weather continues to be big news in region
Weather has dominated The Reporter's headlines in the past couple of months, from local flooding, to the countdown to the Glory Hole spill at Lake Berryessa, to the worries and eventual evacuation of residents near the Oroville dam. One recent Florida transplant I know wondered why everyone was making such a fuss about water, but when you haven't seen a lot of it in such a long time it's big news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood
|1 hr
|Maximus Vacavillius
|4
|Homeland Security funds will pay for Fairfield ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Dodd introduces bill to allow Solano to create ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|Jurors set to start deliberations in Vacaville ...
|Feb 15
|The watcher
|1
|Trial begins for former Vacaville developer cha... (Aug '16)
|Feb 10
|webermom
|2
|Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14)
|Feb 8
|kirton
|29
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC