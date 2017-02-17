Matt Miller: Water and weather contin...

Matt Miller: Water and weather continues to be big news in region

Weather has dominated The Reporter's headlines in the past couple of months, from local flooding, to the countdown to the Glory Hole spill at Lake Berryessa, to the worries and eventual evacuation of residents near the Oroville dam. One recent Florida transplant I know wondered why everyone was making such a fuss about water, but when you haven't seen a lot of it in such a long time it's big news.

