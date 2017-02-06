Master gardeners prep program at Vaca...

Master gardeners prep program at Vacaville library

Read more: The Daily Republic

Solano County master gardeners will conduct a workshop on tree planting at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Vacaville Public Library-Cultural Center, 1020 Ulatis Drive. Adults of all skill levels in gardening are invited to attend.

