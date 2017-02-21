Man suspected in 2013 rural Vacaville killing takes plea deal
A plea deal was sealed Friday with a killer pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter in exchange for prosecutors giving him a five-year prison sentence. A jury found Sergio L. Perez not guilty in March 2016 in what law enforcement called the execution-style shooting of a Suisun City man in July 2013 at a rural home in hills north of Vacaville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC