Man protests Trump at Vacaville City Hall

Al Venturini said he's not a professional activist, but the recent election and inauguration of President Donald Trump led him to stand with a sign in front of Vacaville City Hall the past two Wednesdays. He said he didn't protest when he was drafted to go to Vietnam and that he has voted for 50 years.

