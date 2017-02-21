Man caught in Vacaville police, FBI s...

Man caught in Vacaville police, FBI sting operation to stand trial

Read more: The Daily Republic

A suspected pimp caught up in a Vacaville police sting operation was ordered Friday to stand trial on charges that could land him a 15-year prison sentence. Todd A. Thornton, 24, of Sacramento, had $2,200 in his pocket the night of Oct. 21, 2016, when he dropped off a 17-year-old girl at the Motel 6 on Lawrence Drive.

