Man caught in Vacaville police, FBI sting operation to stand trial

A suspected pimp caught up in a Vacaville police sting operation was ordered Friday to stand trial on charges that could land him a 15-year prison sentence. Todd A. Thornton, 24, of Sacramento, had $2,200 in his pocket the night of Oct. 21, 2016, when he dropped off a 17-year-old girl at the Motel 6 on Lawrence Drive.

