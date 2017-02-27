Man arrested after Vacaville foot chase pleads not guilty

An American Canyon man arrested Thursday on drug and burglary charges after a foot pursuit by Vacaville police made his first court appearance Monday where he pleaded not guilty and was appointed a public defender. Frank Pena, 21, was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail after police received a call Thursday afternoon about a man who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance along the 1900 block of Woodglen Lane.

