Man arrested after Vacaville foot chase pleads not guilty
An American Canyon man arrested Thursday on drug and burglary charges after a foot pursuit by Vacaville police made his first court appearance Monday where he pleaded not guilty and was appointed a public defender. Frank Pena, 21, was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail after police received a call Thursday afternoon about a man who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance along the 1900 block of Woodglen Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Clones Costs Rise
|Feb 26
|Leak Team Times
|1
|Guilty plea in federal firearms case out of Fai...
|Feb 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|Fairfield attempted murder suspect accepts deal
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Council OKs new $125,000 cost to demolish Missi...
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Blue Apron news a big win for Fairfield
|Feb 21
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fairfield council eyes state-mandated parking c...
|Feb 21
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC