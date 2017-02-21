Man allegedly hopped up on drugs arrested after police foot chase
Vacaville Fire personnel load Alexander Trepeta, 26, of Vacaville into an ambulance for transport to a local hospital for evaluation for injuries sustained after he ran from police officers. Trepeta was placed in the WRAP restraint because he was combative after being taken into custody.
