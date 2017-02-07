Library adds color to bleak day through paint exploration

Kimberly K. Fu - The Reporter Jacob Ojeda, 3, wows his grandfather, Jonathan Hasl, with his painting skills during an all-out, paint-a-palooza at the local library. Colorful splats and dots and glops and splooshes were all the rage at Tuesday's Paint Exploration Day at the Vacaville Public Library, Cultural Center as youth got their creativity on indoors as storms raged outdoors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.