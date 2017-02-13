Lake Berryessa water inches toward Glory Hole spillway
Dianna Englebrecht of Napa takes a picture with her mobile phone of the Lake Berryessa Glory Hole as the water approaches the top of the spillway. Joel Rosenbaum - The Reporter Mere inches away from the water at Lake Berryessa's Monticello Dam reaching the Glory Hole spillway for the first time since 2006, locals flocked to the site Friday for the opportunity to witness the momentous occasion.
