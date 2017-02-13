Lake Berryessa water inches toward Glory Hole spillway
Mere inches away from the water at Lake Berryessa's Monticello Dam reaching the Glory Hole spillway for the first time since 2006, locals flocked to the site Friday for the opportunity to witness the momentous occasion. But for those who made the journey, they were forced to wait a little while longer, as Friday saw an abrupt break from the rain.
