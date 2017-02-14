Kindness video contest, a sunshininga...

Kindness video contest, a sunshininga a new wage pact, 2017-18 budget on TUSD agenda

A Kindness Video Contest presentation, the sunshining of a new teacher contract proposal, and a 2017-18 state budget update are on the agenda when Travis Unified leaders meet tonight in Fairfield. Staff from the offices of Supervisor John Vasquez and District Attorney Krishna Abrams will present information about a contest the two have devised: The Power of Kindness.

