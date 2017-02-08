Kimme Academy location sparks debate ...

Kimme Academy location sparks debate with property owners

The Vacaville Planning Commission voted 5-0 to grant a conditional use permit to the Vacaville Unified School District so they may move this independent study program into a building at 1949 Peabody Road in the Alamo Peabody Shopping Center. Commission chair Shannon Nadasdy and commissioner Brett Johnson did not attend the meeting.

