Kellia s Heroes: Thanks to Alamo Elementary for Valentinea s Day cards
Last week marked the annual National Salute to Veterans patients at U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers, clinics and vet centers across the country. It is a way for the VA to highlight the invaluable service of volunteers to our veterans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC