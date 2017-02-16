Kairos gets merit award for a civic e...

Kairos gets merit award for a civic engagementa program

Wednesday Read more: The Reporter

Kairos Public School Vacaville Academy has been recognized for a program with a “civic engagement focus,” it has been announced. The California Department of Education and the Judicial Council of California selected the independent charter school to receive the Civic Learning Award of Merit, said Jared Austin, co-founder and executive director of the Elm Street campus.

Vacaville, CA

