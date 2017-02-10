Jurors set to start deliberations in Vacaville child sexual assault case
Jurors heard closing arguments Friday in the trial of a Vacaville man who faces multiple sexual assault charges for allegedly coaching and participating in a sexual relationship between a boy and the child's mother. The boy testified that his mother had sex repeatedly with him starting when he was 10 or 11 years old and that they had sex approximately 90 times before she and Ricky A. Gloseclose, 63, were arrested in 2014.
