Highway 113 to close for repairs
Starting Monday, Highway 113 between Hastings Road and Hay Road in rural Solano County will be closed as Caltrans completes storm-related repairs, officials said Friday. During the closure, motorists are advised to use Highway 12 and Interstate 80 as alternate routes between Fairfield/Dixon/Vacaville and the Delta region.
