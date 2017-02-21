Highway 113 to close for repairs

Highway 113 to close for repairs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Reporter

Starting Monday, Highway 113 between Hastings Road and Hay Road in rural Solano County will be closed as Caltrans completes storm-related repairs, officials said Friday. During the closure, motorists are advised to use Highway 12 and Interstate 80 as alternate routes between Fairfield/Dixon/Vacaville and the Delta region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Clones Costs Rise Sun Leak Team Times 1
News Guilty plea in federal firearms case out of Fai... Feb 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 5
News Fairfield attempted murder suspect accepts deal Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Council OKs new $125,000 cost to demolish Missi... Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Blue Apron news a big win for Fairfield Feb 21 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Fairfield council eyes state-mandated parking c... Feb 21 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,189,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC