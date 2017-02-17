Gun Show comes to Dixon
Jeremy Martin, of Eminence Firearms, helps out customer, Joseph Garcia, of Woodland, Saturday at the Dixon Gun Show. Dom Pruett - The Reporter Lower receivers for AR 15s, handguns, reloading supplies, ammunition and tactical accessories, were some of the many items on display for the patrons in attendance.
