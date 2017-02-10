Good News: Walmarts donate coolers to...

Good News: Walmarts donate coolers to Solano Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels of Solano County started the year on a good foot thanks to three Walmart managers: Fairfield manager Peter Danoff , Suisun City manager Mike Phillips and Vacaville manager Carl Porter joined forces and contributed a total of 34 large-capacity coolers to support the organization's meal delivery efforts. Meals on Wheels of Solano County has been delivering meals to homebound seniors in Benicia, Dixon, Fairfield, Rio Vista, Suisun City, Vacaville and Vallejo since 1977.

