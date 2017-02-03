Girl Scouts parent info night is Tuesday
Girl Scouts of Northern California is hosting a Parent Information Night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cambridge Elementary School, 100 Cambridge Drive. Parents and girls who attend school in Vacaville and at Travis Air Force Base are invited to learn more about all of the adventures and opportunities girls can have through scouting in the local community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police across Solano add DUI patrols for Super ...
|19 hr
|Anon
|4
|First-Ever Expose Inside a US Lamb Slaughterhouse
|Sat
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Hearing reveals more details about Fairfield ma...
|Thu
|tiredofit
|1
|Vacaville library site of planned Gadget Clinic
|Feb 2
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|Suspect pays price for cell phone use (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|mee
|15
|DA: Fairfield man should forfeit $19,886 police...
|Jan 31
|Lydia G
|2
|Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09)
|Jan 29
|Tappa
|4,976
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC