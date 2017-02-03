Girl Scouts parent info night is Tuesday

Girl Scouts of Northern California is hosting a Parent Information Night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cambridge Elementary School, 100 Cambridge Drive. Parents and girls who attend school in Vacaville and at Travis Air Force Base are invited to learn more about all of the adventures and opportunities girls can have through scouting in the local community.

