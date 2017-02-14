German shepherd seeks Valentine

German shepherd seeks Valentine

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Reporter

Background: Cisco is an 8-year-old male German Shepherd. Staff at the Solano County Animal Shelter said he is sweet and mellow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... Mon Billy Stinkfinger 17
News Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood Feb 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Trial begins for former Vacaville developer cha... (Aug '16) Feb 10 webermom 2
News Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14) Feb 8 kirton 29
News Police across Solano add DUI patrols for Super ... Feb 8 Birds Landing Bob 5
News First-Ever Expose Inside a US Lamb Slaughterhouse Feb 8 Birds Landing Bob 3
News DA: Fairfield man should forfeit $19,886 police... Feb 7 Birds Landing Bob 3
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 14 at 7:50PM PST

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,469 • Total comments across all topics: 278,868,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC