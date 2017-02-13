Friends of the Fair ag scholarship deadline March 1
Friends of the Dixon May Fair will award a total of $12,500 in college scholarships to Solano County students enrolled in a California university or community college and who are majoring in agriculture or an agricultural-related field. The Friends will award four scholarships for those enrolled in a four-year college, and three scholarships for those enrolled in a two-year college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|9 hr
|Billy Stinkfinger
|17
|Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood
|Feb 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Trial begins for former Vacaville developer cha... (Aug '16)
|Feb 10
|webermom
|2
|Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14)
|Feb 8
|kirton
|29
|Police across Solano add DUI patrols for Super ...
|Feb 8
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|First-Ever Expose Inside a US Lamb Slaughterhouse
|Feb 8
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|DA: Fairfield man should forfeit $19,886 police...
|Feb 7
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC