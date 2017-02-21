Flood warning issued as heavy storms continue
As rain continued to pour down Monday in Solano County, the National Weather Service issued flood and wind advisories for the local area set to be in place through much of this week. According to the City of Vacaville Public Works Department, water levels have doubled at the Alamo Creek near Buck Bridge.
