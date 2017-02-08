February 9 Vallejo A&E Source: Irish tenor unveils solo career in Vacaville
But, as a true blue - or, perhaps, green? - Irishman, the stories behind his songs are what helps set the acclaimed tenor apart. That and his first solo tour after being one of the anchor voices of “Celtic Thunder.” Cahill launches his cross-country road trip Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre.
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|kirton
|29
|Police across Solano add DUI patrols for Super ...
|3 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|First-Ever Expose Inside a US Lamb Slaughterhouse
|3 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|DA: Fairfield man should forfeit $19,886 police...
|Tue
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|It's simple: Follow the money
|Tue
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Hearing reveals more details about Fairfield ma...
|Feb 2
|tiredofit
|1
|Vacaville library site of planned Gadget Clinic
|Feb 2
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
