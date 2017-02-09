Fallen Tree Takes Out Footbridge in Vacaville
A 60-foot tree has caused some significant damage to a footbridge near Araquipa Court in Vacaville, city officials said. According to Vacaville Public Works, the bridge was closed Wednesday after crews found erosion near the bridge.
