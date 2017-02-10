Ex-VPAT employees to appear in court ...

Ex-VPAT employees to appear in court Friday

16 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Two former Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre employees facing child pornography charges are set to appear today in Solano County Superior Court in preparation for probable cause hearings likely to occur in the coming months. Donald Wade Jr., 36 and Thomas McPike, 35, were arrested in July on felony possession of child pornography charges and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

