Dinner for Eight museum fundraiser tickets on sale now
It will once again be held at Donna and Jay Fox's home, the former McKevitt House, on historic Buck Avenue. This year's theme is “Vacaville's First Lady.” Leila McKevitt invites you to travel back to another time and enjoy an elegant dinner in her historic home, as she recounts what life was like in Vacaville, in a by-gone era.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hearing reveals more details about Fairfield ma...
|Thu
|tiredofit
|1
|Vacaville library site of planned Gadget Clinic
|Thu
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|Suspect pays price for cell phone use (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|mee
|15
|DA: Fairfield man should forfeit $19,886 police...
|Jan 31
|Lydia G
|2
|Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09)
|Jan 29
|Tappa
|4,976
|City gathers to support Muslim community
|Jan 29
|slay billion-head...
|7
|Suspect in assisted suicide waives time for pro...
|Jan 27
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC