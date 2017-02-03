Dinner for Eight museum fundraiser ti...

Dinner for Eight museum fundraiser tickets on sale now

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

It will once again be held at Donna and Jay Fox's home, the former McKevitt House, on historic Buck Avenue. This year's theme is “Vacaville's First Lady.” Leila McKevitt invites you to travel back to another time and enjoy an elegant dinner in her historic home, as she recounts what life was like in Vacaville, in a by-gone era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hearing reveals more details about Fairfield ma... Thu tiredofit 1
News Vacaville library site of planned Gadget Clinic Thu Birds Landing Bob 3
News Suspect pays price for cell phone use (Apr '09) Feb 1 mee 15
News DA: Fairfield man should forfeit $19,886 police... Jan 31 Lydia G 2
News Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09) Jan 29 Tappa 4,976
News City gathers to support Muslim community Jan 29 slay billion-head... 7
News Suspect in assisted suicide waives time for pro... Jan 27 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,672 • Total comments across all topics: 278,532,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC