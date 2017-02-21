Defendant in 1982 Vacaville cold-case...

Defendant in 1982 Vacaville cold-case killing pleads not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Republic

The defendant in the cold-case killing of 14-year-old De Anna Lynn Johnson, whose body was found in 1982 off Elmira Road in Vacaville, pleaded not guilty Wednesday when arraigned on a murder charge. A March 30 readiness conference in Solano County Superior Court was set in the case involving Marvin Ray Markle, 51, a Kern Valley State Prison inmate serving 80 years for the murder of a Butte County woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood 16 hr Birds Landing Bob 5
News Fairfield attempted murder suspect accepts deal 16 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News Council OKs new $125,000 cost to demolish Missi... 17 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News Blue Apron news a big win for Fairfield Tue Birds Landing Bob 1
News Fairfield council eyes state-mandated parking c... Tue Birds Landing Bob 1
News Homeland Security funds will pay for Fairfield ... Feb 15 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Dodd introduces bill to allow Solano to create ... Feb 15 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 22 at 8:36PM PST

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC