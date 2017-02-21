Defendant in 1982 Vacaville cold-case killing pleads not guilty

The defendant in the cold-case killing of 14-year-old De Anna Lynn Johnson, whose body was found in 1982 off Elmira Road in Vacaville, pleaded not guilty Wednesday when arraigned on a murder charge. A March 30 readiness conference in Solano County Superior Court was set in the case involving Marvin Ray Markle, 51, a Kern Valley State Prison inmate serving 80 years for the murder of a Butte County woman.

