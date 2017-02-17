Deal promises prison in failed Vacaville home-invasion robbery case

Three men set to stand trial next week for their roles in an October 2016 home invasion robbery in Vacaville took plea deals Friday that will land them all in prison. Osis Smith, 23, Theodious K. Kocher, 18, and Keith Slade, 20, joined in a botched armed break-in of a Canterbury Circle home during which a shot was fired as one of the residents tried to wrest a gun away from Slade.

