Community Choir members to lift their voices for the homeless

An anonymous wag said, “Singing in a choir is cheaper than therapy, healthier than drinking, and more fun than working out.” Be that as it may, audience members may put on hold the cares of their worlds when the newly formed Vacaville Community Choir presents a concert at the Vacaville Opera House at 7 p.m. March 20. But the cares of the world may be on the choristers' minds, since all proceeds will benefit Opportunity House, Vacaville's homeless shelter.

