Community Choir members to lift their voices for the homeless
An anonymous wag said, “Singing in a choir is cheaper than therapy, healthier than drinking, and more fun than working out.” Be that as it may, audience members may put on hold the cares of their worlds when the newly formed Vacaville Community Choir presents a concert at the Vacaville Opera House at 7 p.m. March 20. But the cares of the world may be on the choristers' minds, since all proceeds will benefit Opportunity House, Vacaville's homeless shelter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue Apron news a big win for Fairfield
|4 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fairfield council eyes state-mandated parking c...
|5 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood
|Mon
|Maximus Vacavillius
|4
|Homeland Security funds will pay for Fairfield ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|Jurors set to start deliberations in Vacaville ...
|Feb 15
|The watcher
|1
|Trial begins for former Vacaville developer cha... (Aug '16)
|Feb 10
|webermom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC