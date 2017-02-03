Clients talk about journey to homelessness and back
Severe weather, caring strangers and survival instincts combined last month to help two homeless Vacaville neighbors get back on their feet. Today, Kim Beshears and Daniel Lopes are receiving help at Mission Solano, and both say they owe their lives to the program.
