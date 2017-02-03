'Blueprint for Holistic Healing' workshop set in Vacaville
Dr. Norman Shealy will present a "Blueprint for Holistic Healing: Your Practical Guide to Body-Mind-Spirit Health," on Feb. 11. The program aims to offer practical, readily applied guidance on creating a life filled with greater health, energy, and vitality, according to a program announcement. Shealy is a neurosurgeon, psychologist and founding president of the American Holistic Medical Association.
