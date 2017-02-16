Barbershop quartet delivers gift of song on Valentinea s Day
Fourth grade students in Eileen Witt-Albedi's class at David Weir K-8 Preparatory Academy in Fairfield listen to members of the barbershop quartet, “Sounds About Right,” perform as school ended Tuesday. Joel Rosenbaum - The Reporter Marion Graff, who volunteers at David Weir K-8 Preparatory Academy, booked the “Sounds About Right” barbershop quartet to visit the fourth grade classroom of Eileen Witt-Albedi Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeland Security funds will pay for Fairfield ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Dodd introduces bill to allow Solano to create ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|Jurors set to start deliberations in Vacaville ...
|Wed
|The watcher
|1
|Trial begins for former Vacaville developer cha... (Aug '16)
|Feb 10
|webermom
|2
|Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14)
|Feb 8
|kirton
|29
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC