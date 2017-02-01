Azuara s gold badge found at Vacavill...

Azuara s gold badge found at Vacaville garage sale

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A random stop at a Vacaville garage led to the return of a gold badge formerly worn by Vallejo Police Officer Jeff Azuar, killed in the line of duty almost 17 years ago. Roger Waring of Vacaville, a retired Suisun City police reserve and police badge collector, was looking through various items and found badge No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect pays price for cell phone use (Apr '09) Wed mee 15
News DA: Fairfield man should forfeit $19,886 police... Tue Lydia G 2
News Vacaville library site of planned Gadget Clinic Tue Lydia G 2
News Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09) Jan 29 Tappa 4,976
News City gathers to support Muslim community Jan 29 slay billion-head... 7
News County bicycle safety project advances Jan 27 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Suspect in assisted suicide waives time for pro... Jan 27 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,979 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC