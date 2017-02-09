Arraignment delayed again for Vacavil...

Arraignment delayed again for Vacaville cold case suspect

8 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

The primary suspect in a decades-old Vacaville murder case made his third appearance Thursday in Solano County Juvenile Court, but has yet to enter a plea and be formally arraigned despite more than two weeks since his arrest. Marvin Ray Markle, 51, was arrested and taken into police custody Jan. 25 at the Kern Valley State Prison in connection to the murder of 14-year-old De Anna Lynn Johnson.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 10 at 3:19AM PST

Vacaville, CA

