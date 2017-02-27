Appeals court tosses some child molest convictions in Vacaville case
A 22-year-old Vacaville man convicted of sex crimes committed when he was 9 or 10 years old had all but one of those convictions overturned Tuesday by the Court of Appeal in San Francisco. The appellate ruling also doled out criticism for a Vacaville police detective's interrogation techniques in 2012 when he met with the juvenile, then 17, at the boy's high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Clones Costs Rise
|Feb 26
|Leak Team Times
|1
|Guilty plea in federal firearms case out of Fai...
|Feb 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|Fairfield attempted murder suspect accepts deal
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Council OKs new $125,000 cost to demolish Missi...
|Feb 22
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Blue Apron news a big win for Fairfield
|Feb 21
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fairfield council eyes state-mandated parking c...
|Feb 21
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC