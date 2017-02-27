Appeals court tosses some child molest convictions in Vacaville case

A 22-year-old Vacaville man convicted of sex crimes committed when he was 9 or 10 years old had all but one of those convictions overturned Tuesday by the Court of Appeal in San Francisco. The appellate ruling also doled out criticism for a Vacaville police detective's interrogation techniques in 2012 when he met with the juvenile, then 17, at the boy's high school.

