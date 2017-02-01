A&E Restaurant review: Sonic

A&E Restaurant review: Sonic

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

I see those Sonic Drive-In TV commercials all the time and always think to myself that I wish we had one close by. American Canyon is so far! Vacaville's even farther though, and the next closest after that is Hayward! Pretty sure there's only like three locations in the whole Bay Area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hearing reveals more details about Fairfield ma... 5 hr tiredofit 1
News Vacaville library site of planned Gadget Clinic 6 hr Birds Landing Bob 3
News Suspect pays price for cell phone use (Apr '09) Wed mee 15
News DA: Fairfield man should forfeit $19,886 police... Tue Lydia G 2
News Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09) Jan 29 Tappa 4,976
News City gathers to support Muslim community Jan 29 slay billion-head... 7
News Suspect in assisted suicide waives time for pro... Jan 27 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,007 • Total comments across all topics: 278,505,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC