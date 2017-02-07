a Dragona home in a Monday rain

AJ Howell, 5, and his sister, Lisa, 5, of Vacaville, shield themselves from the Monday rain showers with some festive umbrellas while walking home from Alamo Elementary School on Orchard Avenue with their grandmother, Kerry Amaral. According to the Sacramento office of the National Weather Service, heavy rain is expected today tapering off Wednesday but picking back up on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.