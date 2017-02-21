A bearish day planned at Pena Adobe

Though many of us, boys in particular, are guilty of playing with matches and lighters at one time in our young lives, Smokey Bear's reminder not to do so is still good advice, especially in tinder-dry California during late spring, summer and fall. That's the message Smokey Bear and several of his helpers will share with visitors at the Peña Adobe Historical Park during the venue's once-monthly open house March 4 in Vacaville.

