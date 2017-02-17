$400,000 in Clean Air Grants availabl...

$400,000 in Clean Air Grants available for Yolo, Solano projects

The Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District announced that up to $400,000 is available for local projects in the 2017 Clean Air Funds program cycle. The deadline for applications is March 24. The application packet is available at www.ysaqmd.org/incentives/clean-air-funds.

