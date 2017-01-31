3 law enforcement agencies welcome questions at Coffee with a Cop
Law enforcement officers from the Solano County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol and Vacaville Police Department will come together with community members to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee Feb. 8. All community members are invited. The event is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Journey Coffee Company, 896B Alamo Drive.
