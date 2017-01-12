Youth, music feted during annual Febr...

Youth, music feted during annual February concerts

Read more: The Reporter

The first performance will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Downtown Theatre, 1035 Texas St., Fairfield; the second at 3 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre, 1010 Ulatis Drive, Vacaville. The orchestra will accompany two competition winners: Violinist Abigail Western will play the first movement of Lalo's “Symphonie Espagnole,” and pianist Evan Losoya will play the first movement of Haydn's Piano Concerto in D Major.

