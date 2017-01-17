Yolo Hospice screening a Being Mortala in Vacaville
A free screening and discussion of the PBS FRONTLINE film “Being Mortal” will be presented by Yolo Hospice Friday at the McBride Senior Center, 91 Town Square Place, in Vacaville. Based on the best-selling book by Atul Gawande, MD, the documentary explores the hopes of patients and families facing terminal illness and their relationships with the physicians who treat them.
