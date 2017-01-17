Wood sophomore wins Youth of the Year
Sarai Quero Cano, Abigail Arteaga and Dayana Silva react to the announcement that Quero Cano will be the Junior Youth of the Year. The Vacaville Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club introduced the “in training” competition for middle school students this year.
