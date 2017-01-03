Woman to stand trial on DUI, child endangerment charges

A Solano County Superior Court judge found probable cause Monday in the case against a Vacaville woman facing DUI and child endangerment charges in connection to a June incident where she allegedly left a young child unattended and was later involved in an apparent drunk driving collision. The woman, Kathleen Stevens, 52, reportedly had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit, when she was found by authorities around 9 p.m. on June 30 after she crashed her vehicle into a light pole near Monte Vista and Vine Roads in Vacaville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.