Woman to stand trial on DUI, child endangerment charges
A Solano County Superior Court judge found probable cause Monday in the case against a Vacaville woman facing DUI and child endangerment charges in connection to a June incident where she allegedly left a young child unattended and was later involved in an apparent drunk driving collision. The woman, Kathleen Stevens, 52, reportedly had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit, when she was found by authorities around 9 p.m. on June 30 after she crashed her vehicle into a light pole near Monte Vista and Vine Roads in Vacaville.
