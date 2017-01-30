West Valley Chorus to deliver singing Valentines
The quartets are offering singing greetings on Valentine's Day in the cities of Vacaville, Fairfield, Dixon, Davis, Winters and Woodland. At your request, four dapper gentlemen will go to a sweetheart's home or office and announce they are delivering a singing valentine.
