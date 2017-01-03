Weekend storm soaks Solano

Irrigation equipment is reflected in a pool of standing rainwater in a field of sod at the Ameri-Turf sod farm in Fairfield.Joel Rosenbaum -- The Reporter Solano County got a good soaking over the weekend through early Monday, and a second, lighter rainstorm is expected to continue through Thursday. As of Monday evening, 3.68 inches had fallen in Vacaville over the past 72 hours, measured at the Nut Tree Airport by the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

