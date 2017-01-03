Weekend storm soaks Solano
Irrigation equipment is reflected in a pool of standing rainwater in a field of sod at the Ameri-Turf sod farm in Fairfield.Joel Rosenbaum -- The Reporter Solano County got a good soaking over the weekend through early Monday, and a second, lighter rainstorm is expected to continue through Thursday. As of Monday evening, 3.68 inches had fallen in Vacaville over the past 72 hours, measured at the Nut Tree Airport by the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|Buford T Justice
|24
|anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|Phyllis clewis
|19
|Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki...
|Jan 4
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|Jan 1
|Mike
|7
|Court of Appeal critical of parole boards, judg...
|Dec 30
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|a Dui for caffeine? Da makes decision in strang...
|Dec 29
|Kasick of Pancakes
|4
|Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07)
|Dec 29
|Roy Rodriquez
|30
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC