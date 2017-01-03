Weekend storm soaks Solano

Weekend storm soaks Solano

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Reporter

Irrigation equipment is reflected in a pool of standing rainwater in a field of sod at the Ameri-Turf sod farm in Fairfield.Joel Rosenbaum -- The Reporter Solano County got a good soaking over the weekend through early Monday, and a second, lighter rainstorm is expected to continue through Thursday. As of Monday evening, 3.68 inches had fallen in Vacaville over the past 72 hours, measured at the Nut Tree Airport by the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12) 4 hr Buford T Justice 24
anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12) Jan 5 Phyllis clewis 19
News Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki... Jan 4 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ... Jan 1 Mike 7
News Court of Appeal critical of parole boards, judg... Dec 30 Birds Landing Bob 1
News a Dui for caffeine? Da makes decision in strang... Dec 29 Kasick of Pancakes 4
News Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07) Dec 29 Roy Rodriquez 30
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at January 10 at 9:08PM PST

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,286 • Total comments across all topics: 277,796,366

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC