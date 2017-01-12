Volunteers to offer free tax prep services at libraries

Often it seems taxes are even more dreaded than our final hours on Earth, a dread exceed only by the idea of spending hard-earned dollars to a tax preparer for the service? But the Solano County Library can help, and, for taxpayers who earn less than $54,000 annually and would rather have someone else do them and do them correctly, it's as easy as walking into a branch library. During February, trained IRS-certified volunteers will be available at four different libraries across the county to help you fill out your tax documents.

