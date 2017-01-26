Volunteers fan out to count Solano's ...

Volunteers fan out to count Solano's homeless

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

More than 100 volunteers - guided by current or former homeless residents - fanned out Tuesday across Solano County to find out how many people are living in shelters, in their cars or on the streets. The results of the biennial Point and Time Count have not been compiled, so it is not clear how many homeless there are in the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vacaville's homeless shelter garners $110,000 (Dec '09) 4 hr Homeless 28
News Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th... 23 hr sammie saw it too 18
News Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09) Wed Birds Landing Bob 4,975
Good Morning Liberal Jan 24 Feather River Fred 2
News 4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College... Jan 18 Birds Landing Bob 4
News Storms boost Berryessa water levels Jan 18 Birds Landing Bob 2
News Solano County's Montezuma Hills may get 59 more... (Sep '10) Jan 12 Jim 14
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,282 • Total comments across all topics: 278,302,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC