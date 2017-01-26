Volunteers fan out to count Solano's homeless
More than 100 volunteers - guided by current or former homeless residents - fanned out Tuesday across Solano County to find out how many people are living in shelters, in their cars or on the streets. The results of the biennial Point and Time Count have not been compiled, so it is not clear how many homeless there are in the county.
