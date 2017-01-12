Vallejo man, four others arrested in Vacaville probation search
Solano County Sheriff Deputies netted five arrests Wednesday, including one man from Vallejo, after a probation search allegedly yielded a cache of drugs and paraphernalia. Patrol deputies conducted the search on a home in the 5000 block of Maple Road, Vacaville, according to a Solano County Sheriff's Office news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solano County's Montezuma Hills may get 59 more... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|Jim
|14
|Storms boost Berryessa water levels
|16 hr
|Good News
|1
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|23 hr
|Jamfan999
|28
|anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|Phyllis clewis
|19
|Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki...
|Jan 4
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|Jan 1
|Mike
|7
|Court of Appeal critical of parole boards, judg...
|Dec 30
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC