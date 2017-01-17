Vacaville woman on probation back in courts, suspected of additional theft

A Vacaville woman who took a plea deal last year on two counts of residential burglary was back Thursday in Solano County Superior Court on new theft and drug charges. Darci Rice-West, 25, is facing more than a dozen misdemeanor theft, burglary, forgery and drug-related charges after her arrest by Vacaville police Tuesday near Elmira Road and Shasta Drive.

